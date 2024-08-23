Boston City Councilor looking for increased security as city buzzes with festivals this weekend

BOSTON — Boston will be buzzing with festivals and feasts this weekend, but one City Councilor says more resources are needed to keep the city safe during these events.

The Caribbean Festival will have two separate parades that both end on Blue Hill Ave on Saturday, but there is a heightened concern from some after a shooting at the Carribean Festival last year and multiple people were shot in Franklin Park after a different festival this past weekend.

Last Sunday as Boston Police officers were in the process of clearing people from the Dominican Festival on Circuit Drive, they said they heard multiple gunshots coming from the crowd.

Five people had gunshot wounds and were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Carribean American Carnival Association of Boston denounced the violence writing on Facebook, “We deserve fun activities and events in our neighborhoods and we deserve to feel safe. It must stop!!!!”

As we head into another weekend of events in Boston, City Councilor Ed Flynn said he’s asked the Boston Police Commissioner to invite officers from cities and towns throughout greater Boston to join Boston to share resources.

He said that it could provide a level of public safety that residents expect and deserve.

“I know the police commissioner is aware of it. And now it’s up to the police commissioner to decide whether it’s appropriate or not but I do think we need more resources in Boston not just for the festival but there’s other event in the north end, there’s an event here in the Boston Common and a parade. Lets work together and support each other in challenging times,” said Flynn.

He continued, “Some of my colleagues reached out to me and agree with me. Some also expressed hesitation on inviting other cities and towns to join Boston. They didn’t necessarily think it was a good idea. They didn’t think we need more police presence and I respect their opinion. But my job is to advocate for as much resources for my district and the city as I can.”

Other events in Boston include the Saint Anthony’s feast in the North End which kicked off on Thursday night.

The Lafayette Bicentennial Celebration will also happen tomorrow at Boston Common.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group