Headed to the St. Anthony’s feast in the North End? Here’s everything you need to know

BOSTON — St. Anthony’s Feast, the largest Italian religious festival in New England is back in Boston’s North End.

This year the festival marks its 150th year and thousands of visitors are expected to attend the four-day festival.

The feast will bring lots of live entertainment, vendors, and lots of Italian food to Boston’s already busy North End neighborhood.

Here are a few things to know:

All entertainment is free and open to the public.

Visitors will have to pay at vendor stands and piazza.

The event will begin the procession of Saint Lucy at 5 p.m. on Thursday.

The grand procession begins at noon on Sunday and continues for 10 hours.

Disruptions during festivals in previous years have led to increased security. In addition, police officers will be in the areas and backpacks will be banned.

All entertainment will end at 9 p.m. instead of 11 p.m. like visitors have seen in previous years.

The feast begins at 5 p.m. on Thursday and runs through Sunday night.

For more information on the festival, visit the link here.

