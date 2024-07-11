Boston City Council exploring birth control to curb rat problem

BOSTON — Boston City Council is exploring the idea of birth control to curb the city’s rat population.

Councilor Enrique Pepén introduced a measure at a city council meeting on Wednesday to implement a “community-safe rodent birth control”

Rat poison is a common solution for getting rid of rats but it comes with dangerous side effects.

Among the complaints., household pets and natural predators that eat poisoned rats are more likely to get sick and die.

“37 bald eagles across greater Boston have died slow painful deaths from this poison. In fact, 100% of hawks in our area have been found with these crippling poisons in their systems according to our local rehabilitators at Tufts Universities,” Pepén said.

Experts say birth control in rat traps not only helps cut back on the rat population but is safer for animals that may eat rats.

As part of this discussion, we have to acknowledge that we don’t have enough certified pest control examiners, and exterminators in the city of Boston,” said Councilor Ed Flynn

Jamaica Plain has piloted this type of rat control at two locations. Along with better trash management, the city says it’s seen an 80% decrease in rats where birth control is being tested.

