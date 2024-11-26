Local

Boston Christmas Tree to arrive from Nova Scotia on Tuesday

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff
BOSTON — The Boston Christmas Tree will be arriving in Boston from Nova Scotia on Tuesday.

The Canadian Province donates a tree every year as a thank-you for Boston’s assistance during the Halifax Explosion in 1917. Boston sent supplies and medical personnel within hours of the explosion.

The tree is coming from the Mattie Settlement in Antigonish County owned by Hugh and Liz Ryan.

The tree will be arriving in Boston at 11 a.m.

The City of Boston will hold its tree-lighting ceremony on December 5 at 7 p.m. at the Boston Common.

