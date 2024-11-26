Boston Christmas Tree to arrive from Nova Scotia on Tuesday

BOSTON — The Boston Christmas Tree will be arriving in Boston from Nova Scotia on Tuesday.

The Canadian Province donates a tree every year as a thank-you for Boston’s assistance during the Halifax Explosion in 1917. Boston sent supplies and medical personnel within hours of the explosion.

The tree is coming from the Mattie Settlement in Antigonish County owned by Hugh and Liz Ryan.

Getting wrapped & ready for the big day - Nov. 20th - when my journey officially begins to @CityOfBoston to stand proud at the Boston Common. I'm looking forward to seeing everyone. Drop by at 10:30 am if you are near 100 Mill Rd. in Mattie Settlement, Antigonish Co. pic.twitter.com/W0x55Drih9 — Tree for Boston (@TreeforBoston) November 13, 2024

The tree will be arriving in Boston at 11 a.m.

The City of Boston will hold its tree-lighting ceremony on December 5 at 7 p.m. at the Boston Common.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group