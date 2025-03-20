Local

Boston Celtics sold to Mass. native for $6.1 billion, reports say

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff
By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff

BOSTON — The Boston Celtics have reportedly been sold to a Massachusetts native and New England college graduate for a record-breaking figure.

William Chisholm, co-founder of the Symphony Technology Group, has agreed to purchase a majority share of the team from the Grousbeck family, according to several reports.

Chisholm grew up in Georgetown, Massachusetts, and graduated from Dartmouth College in Hanover, New Hampshire.

According to NBA insider Shams Charania, the deal is for a valuation of $6.1 billion, the largest sale of a franchise in the big four North American sports.

Last year, the majority ownership group of the Celtics, led by Wyc Grousbeck, announced plans to sell the team, just days after Boston held a rolling rally in celebration of the franchise’s long-awaited Banner 18.

He led the group that bought the Celtics for $360 million in 2002. The team is now worth $4.7 billion, according to Forbes.

Celtics co-owner Wyc Grousbeck has said he expects to remain governor through the ownership transition.

When the Celtics sale was announced last July, the Grousbeck family said it intended to sell 51 percent of the team in late 2024 or early 2025.

0 of 103

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read