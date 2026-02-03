Boston Celtics acquire Bulls center Vucevic in package involving Anfernee Simons

The Boston Celtics made a deal Tuesday to acquire a big man prior to Thursday’s NBA trade deadline, according to reports.

The Celtics packaged Anfernee Simons and a second-round pick to the Chicago Bulls for center Nikola Vucevic and will receive another second-round pick in return, ESPN’s Shams Charania reports.

BREAKING: The Chicago Bulls are trading center Nikola Vucevic and a second-round pick to the Boston Celtics for Anfernee Simons and a second-round pick, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/aScaobfZmv — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 3, 2026

The Celtics had been rumored to be in the market for a big man for weeks and the 35-year-old Vucevic gives Boston a veteran presence in a front court that was retooled over the summer following departures with Al Horford, Kristaps Porzingis and Luke Kornet.

Vucevic is averaging 16.9 points per game and 9 rebounds on 51/38/84 percent shooting splits.

Simons, who is on a $27.7 million expiring contract, had fit in well in Boston, averaging 14.2 points per game on .440/.395 and 889 shooting splits and made himself a valuable trade target.

Simons landed in Boston this past summer as part of the return for guard Jrue Holiday.

The Celtics will shave off a significant amount of their luxury tax payments as part of the swap.

Vucevic is also on the final year of his current deal and will be a free agent this summer.

The NBA Trade Deadline is on Thursday afternoon.

