Boston Bruins unveil new Bourque-era inspired uniforms

You can’t beat the classics.

The Boston Bruins will take the ice next season with a familiar but new look.

The team unveiled their new jerseys on Wednesday. The new sweaters lift heavily from the team’s look in the 1980s and 90s.

The new Spoked-B on the new uniforms was first seen adorning the Bruins’ sweaters during their centennial season. It’s a combination of the Bruins’ primary logo from the 1980s and the modern 2000s look.

The home and away uniforms will sport a light and dark variation of the iconic spoked-B, the first time the Bruins’ two main jerseys will have different logos since 1995.

One point of divergence from the classic look- the beloved bear’s head logo that adorned the shoulder is missing in action. Instead, a walking bear similar to their primary logo in the early days of the franchise, will adorn just one shoulder.

Aside from the centennial season, the Bruins had not changed their primary jerseys since the 2007-08 season.

“Next season marks the start of a new chapter in Boston Bruins history; And as we turn the page, we are excited do so with a new look and feel,” Bruins President Cam Neely said. “Combining some fan-favorite elements from the past with a refreshed style, these sweaters are going to look sharp on TD Garden ice in the Fall.”

The new uniforms and additional new merchandise will be available to purchase in the fall at the BostonProShop.com the TD Garden’s in-store pro shop.

