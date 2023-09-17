Boston Bruins reveal new jerseys for 100-year anniversary

As the Boston Bruins become only the third club to celebrate their 100th NHL season, they’ll be dressed for the occasion.

The Bruins will wear a special set of three uniforms for the upcoming 2023-2024 league year commemorating their centennial season.

The home uniform will carry a black base with the club’s new centennial-season “Spoked-B” on the front, a combination of the Bruins’s primary logo from the 1980s and the current 2020s look. The Bruins’ regular shade of gold has been swapped for a shade of sparkling and metallic shade dubbed “centennial gold.”

Boston Bruins Home Jersey

When the Bruins head on the road, they’ll wear a white version of the same sweater but with a black “Spoked-B” on the front.

Boston Bruins Away Uniform

For a few home games and matchups against Original 6 opponents, the Bruins will don an alternate jersey styled after a previous anniversary uniform. The jersey has off-white cream base and sports a design commemorating Boston’s six Stanley Cup championships on the back collar.

The alternate uniform’s chest crest is styled after the team’s first-ever “spoked-B” logo. As a way of celebrating the club’s 25th anniversary, the Bruins debuted new uniforms for the 1948-49 season, putting the now-famous B on the front of the sweater and flanking it with the years “24″ and “49″. Now, the updated uniform will sport “19″ and “24″, the team’s inaugural season.

A shade of yellow more consistent with the Bruins’ usual coloring returns, as well as a shade of brown that hasn’t been worn consistently since the club’s infancy. The Bruins will wear brown helmets, gloves and pants with the special alternate sweater.

“With highlights of brown and gold, the alternate harkens back to the Bruins’ foundational color scheme from 1924 when brown and yellow – the colors of owner Charles F. Adams’ First National grocery store chain – were chosen for the team uniforms,” the Bruins shared.

Boston Bruins Alternate Uniforms

Each of the three jerseys will sport the Bruins Centennial Season patch on the right shoulder.

Rapid7, the Bruins’ first-ever jersey patch sponsor, returns to its spot on the right chest for the second straight season.

“For reaching such a monumental milestone – our 100th year – we really wanted to do something special with the sweater,” said Bruins President Cam Neely. “We’re excited to introduce three bespoke jerseys, each featuring an original crest design as well as unique elements meant to honor a century of Bruins hockey.”

The jerseys are intended to be worn for just the upcoming season but the Bruins may elect to keep them longer.

