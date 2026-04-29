Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman named a finalist for 2026 Vezina Trophy

BOSTON — Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman has been named a finalist for the 2025-2026 Vezina Trophy, the National Hockey League announced Wednesday.

This marks the first time that the 27-year-old has been named a finalist for the Vezina Trophy, which is awarded annually “to the goalkeeper adjudged to be the best at his position” as voted by the general managers of all NHL clubs.

In 55 games this season, Swayman posted a 31-18-4 record with a 2.71 goals-against average, a .908 save percentage, and two shutouts.

Swayman’s 31 wins set a career high and ranked tied for fourth among goaltenders across the NHL.

The Anchorage, Alaska, native was originally selected by the Bruins in the fourth round of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.

Other finalists for the award are Ilya Sorokin of the New York Islanders and Andrei Vasilevskiy of the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Linus Ullmark, Tuukka Rask, Tim Thomas, and Pete Peeters are the four goaltenders in Bruins history who have won the Vezina Trophy.

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