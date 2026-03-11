Boston boosts security, alters St. Patrick’s Day parade route amid national threat concerns

BOSTON — Boston officials estimate one million people will line the streets of South Boston for the St. Patrick’s Day parade this Sunday. While there are currently no credible threats against the event, security measures are being increased.

The ramped-up security plans come as city leaders monitor national security concerns and implement changes to the parade route. The march is now scheduled to end at the Broadway T station.

The increased security measures follow the arrest of two teenagers in New York City. The suspects allegedly attempted to detonate two homemade bombs in an attack inspired by the Islamic State group. One of the devices was reportedly thrown at a police officer. Authorities stated the teenagers wanted the New York City attacks to have a greater impact than the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings, which killed three people and injured hundreds of others.

Boston City Councilor Ed Flynn stated that security plans are continually reviewed and that events across the country are monitored. Flynn emphasized that coordination with federal agencies is a priority for city leadership.

“Intelligence gathering is a critical part of public safety; we have to be prepared. We have to acknowledge that we live in a dangerous world. American cities have to be prepared, and we work with federal partners on these issues,” Flynn said.

Dan Linskey, a security analyst and retired Boston police chief who responded to the 2013 Marathon bombings, said the Joint Terrorism Task Force (JTTF) will be central to the security operations for Sunday’s parade. The JTTF includes federal partners and members of the intelligence community.

“They are working with JTTF federal partners in our intelligence community to see if there is any chatter on the wire,” Linskey said. “If any folks are talking about any of these events, and there is anyone they should be focusing on.”

The parade route has also been modified for this year’s event. Officials described the route as being “flip-flopped,” meaning the parade will now conclude at the Broadway T station in South Boston rather than beginning there.

Officials are encouraging parade attendees to remain vigilant during the festivities. They have asked the public to report any suspicious activity to the authorities.

