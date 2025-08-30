Boston-based, Miles for Military flies 100th military service member home for reunion in Florida

JACKSONVILLE, FL — A Boston nonprofit is marking a major milestone this weekend.

Miles for Military, a growing charity that provides flights for active-duty service members, is flying its 100th military member home—and it’s a reunion two years in the making.

On Saturday, August 30, Senior Airman LaGrange, an active-duty member of the U.S. Air Force, arrived Jacksonville, Florida, where he was reunited with his family for the first time in over two years.

His travel home is fully funded by Miles for Military, a nonprofit organization that allows active-duty personnel to earn flights by volunteering at a charity of their choice.

This innovative model gives service members a way to return home for important family moments they might otherwise miss due to financial hardship or scheduling constraints.

LaGrange’s homecoming highlights the emotional and often unseen sacrifices that military members make every day—missing holidays, milestones, and years with loved ones. His reunion serves as a powerful example of the impact that a single flight home can have on a service member and their family.

For more information on Miles for Military, visit the link here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

