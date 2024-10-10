Boston-based DraftKings experiencing sportsbook outage affecting ‘players in all jurisdictions’

BOSTON — Boston-based DraftKings is experiencing a widespread outage with its sportsbook on Thursday morning.

When customers log in to place wagers, DraftKings’ betting app displays a message that reads, “OOPS, AN ISSUED OCCURRED! Looks like we got our wires crossed. Please check your internet connection or try refreshing the page.”

Other error messages in the app read, “SOMETHING WENT WRONG” and “EVENT ENDED.”

A source familiar with the outage described the issue as “serious,” calling the ongoing situation a “nightmare.”

DraftKings has a banner displayed in its sportsbook app that states the company is aware of the outage and working to rectify the problem.

In a statement shared with Boston 25, DraftKings customer support said the issue was affecting “players in all jurisdictions.”

“We are aware that customers may be experiencing issues with certain features on our Sportsbook,” the statement read. “This is currently affecting players in all jurisdictions. We are working on resolving this as quickly as possible.”

Many frustrated users took to social media seeking answers, with one user writing on X, “App is in shambles.”

DraftKings Sportsbook is legal across all of New England except for Rhode Island.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

