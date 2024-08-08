Boston bar where Marine was killed planning to sell liquor license

BOSTON — The owners of a bar in Downtown Boston where a Marine was stabbed to death are planning to sell their liquor license.

The Boston Globe reports the lawyer for Loyal Nine, formerly known as Sons of Boston informed the city’s licensing board of the decision on Tuesday.

Alvaro Larramma was working as a bouncer at Sons of Boston on the evening of March 19, 2022, when he stabbed 23-year-old Daniel Martinez in the chest, according to Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden.

Martinez, a Chicago native, was in town visiting friends for St. Patrick’s Day when they were denied entry at the Sons of Boston bar and had a verbal confrontation with Larrama.

Larrama pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was sentenced in April to 20 years in prison.

The bar has been closed and the owner has no plans of reopening.

The proceeds from the liquor license will go to Martinez’s family

