DA: Boston bouncer accused in stabbing death of 23-year-old Marine veteran expected to plead guilty

BOSTON — An East Boston man charged in connection with the stabbing death of a Marine veteran during St. Patrick’s Day weekend in Boston 2022 is expected to change his plea Thursday.

Alvaro Omar Larrama, a former bouncer at the Sons of Boston bar accused of stabbing 23-year-old Daniel Martinez to death is expected to plead guilty during a hearing at Suffolk Superior Courthouse on Thursday morning, according to the District Attorney’s office. Larrama pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder two years ago.

Martinez’s family is expected to be presented for Larrama’s change of plea.

The Chicago veteran was visiting friends in Boston to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, when they were denied entry at the Sons of Boston bar on Union Street and had a verbal confrontation with Larrama on March 19, 2022.

Larrama allegedly followed the group when they tried to walk away and confronted Martinez again. Martinez allegedly hit Larrama with an aluminum beer bottle and the two engaged in a physical altercation, according to police. It ended when Larrama allegedly stabbed Martinez twice in the chest.

Several people then intervened. Police said Martinez then collapsed in front of 33 Union Street. Martinez was rushed to Massachusetts General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Larrama, according to the police report, was led back to the Sons of Boston bar by other staff, where he washed his hands, and discarded his hat and sweatshirt, “before fleeing out the rear exit of the bar.” Larrama later surrendered himself to Boston Police and was taken into custody without incident.

Alisha Dumeer, a part owner and bartender at the Sons of Boston bar, agreed to enter a guilty plea in November 2023, after admitting to helping Laramma avoid detection after the crime by helping to get rid of his blood-soaked clothing after the confrontation. Dumeer was sentenced to six months of home confinement with electronic monitoring followed by three years of probation and 100 hours of community service.

Back in April 2023, the Licensing Board for the City of Boston granted a name change to the owners of the Sons of Boston on Union Street. Owners renamed the bar as The Loyal Nine when they reopened.

