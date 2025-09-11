Boston bar named one of the ‘Top 50 Restaurants in America’ by The New York Times

BOSTON — In what is believed to be the first time a pub has ever held the honor, The New York Times included a Dorchester drinkery on its list of the “Top 50 Restaurants in America.”

McGonagle’s Pub and Restaurant, located on Neponset Avenue, made the coveted list and will appear in Sunday’s addition of The Times.

Although we still don’t know where on the list the Irish pub falls, owner Oran McGonagle says he’s happy just to be recognized.

“We’re delighted with this award and proud to see Dorchester gaining national recognition,” McGonagle said. “A big thank you to all our customers and staff.”

McGonagle and Chef Aidan McGee opened McGonagle’s in Dorchester within this past year.

They were recently named “Best Irish Pub” by Boston Magazine and have worked tirelessly on having the best food, drink, design, and atmosphere in town.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group