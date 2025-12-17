Boston Ballet’s nutcracker bear visits Tufts Medical Center NICU

BOSTON — A ‘beary’ special holiday moment unfolded at Tufts Medical Center this week when the beloved Nutcracker Bear made a heartwarming visit to the hospital’s ICU.

Families and babies receiving care were treated to joyful photo opportunities with the iconic character, whose playful spirit brought smiles throughout the unit.

Children joined in the fun by donning costumes inspired by the classic holiday ballet, adding to the festive atmosphere.

The visit coincided with the NICU’s seasonal theme, “Tufts NICU Presents The Nutcracker,” where even the tiniest patients were dressed in Nutcracker-inspired outfits to celebrate.

Known for his high-flying leaps, technically demanding choreography, and big personality, the Bear is a signature creation of Artistic Director Mikko Nissinen’s production of ‘The Nutcracker’.

Volunteers from Project Sweet Peas, a national nonprofit supporting families with infants in Boston-area NICUs, helped make the event extra come to life.

‘The Nutcracker’ is running at the Citizens Bank Opera House through the end of the month

