AVON, Mass. — It’s that time of year again, and Boston 25 is collecting toy donations for “Christmas in the City.”

The organization has been distributing toys for kids in homeless shelters for over three decades.

The Boston 25 team is collecting new, unwrapped toys at a “Stuff the Sleigh” event at Jordan’s Furniture in Avon on Wednesday, Dec. 9.

Boston 25 will be there from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

In 2025, over 10,000 gifts were collected and $13,000 was raised.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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