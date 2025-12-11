Stuff the Sleigh collects 10,000 gifts, raises $13K for Christmas in the City

AVON, Mass. — Stuff the Sleigh was a huge success, collecting nearly 10,000 gifts and raising $13,000 for ‘Christmas in the City’.

All day yesterday at Jordan’s Furniture in Avon, volunteers and community members came together to donate toys and contribute funds, filling the sleigh with holiday cheer.

Thanks to everyone’s generosity, thousands of children and families who could use a little extra joy this season will feel the impact.

Every donation will go directly to Christmas in the City, a local nonprofit dedicated to making the holidays brighter for those in need.

A big heartfelt thank you to everyone who helped us Stuff the Sleigh!

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group