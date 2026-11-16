Boston 25 examines price vs portion size at fast food chains

It seems like money just doesn’t go as far as it used to. Americans are paying more for just about everything- but that drive-thru value meal is still a good deal, right?

Boston 25 hit the road to find out if you’re still getting the best bang for your buck when buying some of the nation’s top fast food items.

We set out to test three of the most popular items from fast food chains to find out the truth: McDonald’s chicken Mcnuggets, Burger King’s Whopper, and Chick-fil-A’s chicken sandwich.

So how will this work?

The US Department of Agriculture maintains a database of popular food items. The database lists nutrition facts about the item, including its average weight.

The USDA switched over to a new database in 2019, but the old one is still online. That means you can search up nearly any food item and see its reported average weight from seven years ago.

But what about price changes?

That data is much more difficult to track down. Menu prices vary by location, but the US Bureau of Labor Statistics tracks trends like these. It reports the average price of “food away from home” (including fast food) is up 39% nationwide compared to 2019.

After gathering the numbers, the work began. Boston 25 News crews crew visited three McDonald’s, three Burger Kings, and three Chick-fil-A’s across Boston, Dedham, Norwood, Walpole, Hudson and Milford, purchasing three 10-piece McNuggets, three Whoppers, and three chicken sandwiches. Each item was then weighed without its packaging.

Here’s what we found

In 2019, a Whopper was reported to have an average weight of 291 grams. In 2026, Boston 25 weighed three Whoppers 285, 278, and 264 grams. That’s an average of 275.7 grams, down about 5%.

Burger King responded in a statement:

“We can confirm that the size of the Whopper patty has not changed. We still serve more than 1/4lb of 100% flame-grilled beef. We did change our bun earlier this year to a glazed bun, which may affect the weight slightly, and small weight differences are also normal for a freshly made sandwich.”

In 2019, the average chicken sandwich from Chick-fil-A was reported at 187 grams. The three sandwiches purchased by Boston 25 weighed 152, 196, and 207 grams. That’s an average of 185 grams, down just 1% from 2019.

Chick-fil-A also responded in a statement:

“Due in part to the handcrafted nature of our food and our use of real, whole boneless breast of chicken, there may be variation in the size of chicken breast portions. Variations may also occur due to preparation techniques, supply sources, and regional differences.”

Finally, the average reported weight of a 10-piece McDonald’s chicken Mcnugget was 159 grams in 2019. Boston25’s 2026 nugget orders weighed 129, 155 and 136 grams, averaging 140 grams. That’s down 11.95% - potentially more than the equivalent of a nugget!

McDonald’s did not respond to a request for comment on the findings.

Key ‘takeaway’

Across the board, portions were smaller than the 2019 reports despite the federal government’s report of food away from home costing nearly 40% more.

We discussed shrinkflation with Edgar Dworsky of www.consumerworld.org.

“I have no doubt that French fry portions at Burger King and other fast food places have probably gone down. People complain about it all the time,” Dworsky said.

Like many of their customers, he says restaurants are trying to balance the rising costs of products, like beef. But he says weight by itself may not always tell the whole story.

“Chicken filets are not stamped out at a factory. They’re individual sizes and there’s going to be some variability,” Dworsky added.

Dworsky said he likes to look at nutritional data to determine how portion sizes are evolving: things like calories and grams of protein.

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