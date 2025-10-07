Boston 25 News Anchor Mark Ockerbloom to be honored with Emmy’s Silver Circle Award

Boston 25 News Anchor Mark Ockerbloom will receive a special honor later this winter.

Ward will receive the Emmy’s Silver Circle Award, which is given to individuals who have devoted a quarter of a century or more to the television industry and made significant contributions to the industry, the Academy, their community, and to people training for careers in television.

Mark, a Winchester native, first joined the Boston 25 family in 2004 and has covered major stories including the Boston Marathon Bombings, Whitey Bulger’s capture, the Aaron Hernandez trial, and most recently, the Karen Read Murder Trial.

He’s also covered several Patriots, Red Sox, Celtics and Bruins championship parades.

Mark will be formally inducted on Thursday, December 11, joining an illustrious group that also includes Kevin Lemanowicz (2016) and Bob Ward (2022).

