Boston 25 News thanks, says goodbye to Chief Meteorologist Kevin Lemanowicz

BOSTON — Boston 25 News is saying goodbye — and thank you — to Chief Meteorologist Kevin Lemanowicz after an incredible 30 years at the station.

Friday, February 27 marked Kevin’s final day on air.

For three decades, Kevin has been a trusted and familiar presence in homes across New England, guiding viewers through every kind of weather — from bright, sunny days to powerful nor’easters and severe storms. Known for delivering accurate forecasts with clarity and care, he built more than just weather reports; he built lasting relationships with the communities he served.

Throughout his career, Kevin demonstrated a deep commitment to keeping viewers informed and safe, earning both their trust and respect.

Many Boston 25 anchors, reporters, and fellow meteorologists shared heartfelt messages, well wishes, and favorite memories as they celebrated Kevin’s remarkable career.

Thank you, Kevin, for an incredible 30 years at Boston 25. We wish you all the best in your next adventure.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group