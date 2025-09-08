Boston 25 News is expanding. Check out the new schedule

DEDHAM, Mass. — In an effort to bring you more local news that fits your schedule, Boston 25 News is expanding.

Starting on Monday, Boston 25 News will be on your television and streaming for 14.5 hours, providing you with non-stop coverage on-air and online.

The news starts at 5 a.m. and runs until 2 p.m. We’re also adding an earlier 3 p.m. newscast and will stay on through 7 p.m.

Kerry Kavanaugh will anchor the new 3 p.m. show.

“We are here when you need us,” Kavanaugh said. “As a mom, I know the schedules are non-stop. We want to give people access to the information they’re looking for when they’re looking for it.”

Boston 25 News then returns from 10 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

