Boston 25 News announces departure of Chief Meteorologist Kevin Lemanowicz

BOSTON – (February 18, 2026) Cox Media Group’s (CMG) WFXT-TV Boston 25 News has announced Chief Meteorologist Kevin Lemanowicz will be stepping down from his role at the station.

After nearly 30 years of trusted forecasts, steady leadership, and unwavering dedication to viewers across New England, Chief Meteorologist Kevin Lemanowicz announced he will be leaving the station on February 27, 2026.

Kevin has been a constant presence in homes throughout New England, guiding our viewers through all types of weather, from sunny skies to severe storms. He not only delivered the most accurate forecast, but he has also built a lasting connection with our viewers, deeply caring about the community we serve.

“Kevin’s commitment to excellence and to the people of New England has defined our weather coverage for decades. We thank him for all he has done here at Boston 25,” said Vice President and General Manager Todd Brown.

Kevin started here when Boston 25 News first launched in 1996, and during his tenure, he has covered major storms, like the tornadoes that hit in 2011, the snowstorms of 2015, and the Leominster flooding. During these severe weather moments, he helped keep our viewers safe and prepared. Beyond forecasting, Kevin loves being out in the community. He has participated in many school visits, numerous charitable events, and community initiatives.

“It has been the privilege of a lifetime to serve this community. Thank you for welcoming me into your homes each night, “said Lemanowicz. “Having been the only Chief at the station, I am proud of what we have built here and know it will continue to be successful because I am leaving behind the best weather team in Boston. I am thankful to have worked with the best in the business for the last 30 years. Now it’s time for me to look ahead and see what the next chapter holds.”

“It’s rare to see someone dedicate 30 years to one newsroom, and Kevin did so with professionalism, passion, and an unwavering commitment to our viewers. We will miss Kevin’s experience and wisdom when it comes to local weather... not to mention, his forecast is the most accurate in the market! He set a high bar that we will always work hard to maintain,” said News Director Scott Isaacs.

Please join us in congratulating Kevin on an extraordinary career. We will be celebrating him all next week on Boston 25 News.

