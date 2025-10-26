Boston 25 Meteorologists share expertise at Southern New England Weather Conference

CANTON, Mass. — Some of Boston 25’s very own meteorologists joined weather experts and enthusiasts this weekend at the 2025 Southern New England Weather Conference.

Boston 25’s Shiri Spear, Tucker Antico, and Chief Meteorologist Kevin Lemanowicz took part in the annual event, held Saturday in Canton.

Now celebrating 25 years, the Southern New England Weather Conference brings together weather enthusiasts, professionals, students, and educators to explore topics that impact life across New England — from winter storm forecasting and hurricanes to climate trends and emergency preparedness.

The conference offers a unique opportunity for those passionate about meteorology to share knowledge, learn from experts, and gain insight into the science behind the region’s ever-changing weather.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group