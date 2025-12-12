‘Boom!’: Man still in shock after being shot at while driving in rush-hour traffic on Mass. highway

SOUTHBORO, Mass. — A man says he’s lucky to be alive after a recent road rage shooting incident on a busy Massachusetts highway left his car totaled.

Steven Burns told Boston 25 News that he was driving on Interstate 495 south just before Interstate 290 when his vehicle was shot at by another driver.

Massachusetts State Police said it happened around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 4.

“I looked in my rearview mirror, and I saw this truck barreling up behind me doing a high rate of speed,” Burns said.

In the fast lane, Burns was driving about 75 mph in his Kia SUV when a white pickup truck started to aggressively follow him.

“I couldn’t see the emblem on his truck, so I tapped my brakes a couple of times, and then he went from being directly behind me to coming up parallel beside me,” Burns explained.

The situation escalated fast.

Burns said the driver tried to run him off the road and into the guardrail. As he was approaching the Worcester exit, “I hear boom!” Burns recalled.

A single gunshot hit the passenger side of his vehicle and narrowly missed his window.

“It shocked me because I’m thinking, why would someone try to kill someone on a highway in rush hour traffic?”

The suspect, who Massachusetts State Police said was a heavy-set man in an older truck, sped up and drove off.

In shock, Burns called 911, and troopers responded to the scene.

On his new car, Burns showed Boston 25 News where the bullet was wedged between the frame of his SUV.

While his ride is replaceable, his life is not.

“To actually put out a weapon and fire it at another human being in a moving vehicle is recklessness and no thought for human life because a bullet doesn’t have eyes, it doesn’t have a name on it,” Burns said.

Troopers collected ballistic evidence from Burns’ vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing but if you have dashcam video of the incident or think you’ve seen the suspect, contact the state police.

