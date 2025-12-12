Mass. State Police seek road rage suspect after gunshot damages vehicle on I-495

SOUTHBORO, Mass. — Massachusetts State Police are searching for a road rage suspect who allegedly fired a gunshot at another vehicle on I-495 in Southboro, leaving the victim’s SUV totaled.

The incident occurred on Nov. 4 on the southbound side of the highway near Route 9, at Exit 59A.

The driver of the damaged Kia SUV, who says he’s lucky to be alive, shared photos showing extensive damage that investigators say was caused by a bullet.

State police describe the suspect as a heavy-set man driving an older pickup truck, which may have damage to its passenger side.

The victim told Boston 25 News that a single bullet destroyed his vehicle and hopes someone has dashcam footage that could help investigators.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

