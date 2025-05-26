‘Boom! It happened’: Red Mustang barrels into Brockton home with family inside

BROCKTON, Mass. — A family in Brockton says they’re forced from their home Sunday night after a car broke through their fence, drove over their lawn, and into the side of their home.

Juares Jean-Louis lives in the Lafoye Street home off Thatcher Street with his family.

He told Boston 25 Sunday that he was outside doing work on the lawn before the collision.

“I go in, relax, sit down, start having some good times with my son, and boom,” Jean-Louis said. “It happened.”

He continued, “My TV started moving forward, and I saw daylight.”

Initially unsure what happened, he rushed outside and found a red Mustang lodged into his chimney.

“Blood all on their face,” Jean-Louis described. “Just teenagers being reckless, from what I heard.”

He and his family jumped into action, calling 911 and offering the two water.

Jean-Louis said the driver was seriously hurt but conscious.

“He was screaming, he couldn’t feel one of his legs,” said Jean-Louis.

Ambulances arrived moments later after the collision around 5 pm Sunday.

Brockton Police say the red Mustang traveling down Thatcher Street was trying to pass a car in the wrong lane. That car turned left, and the Mustang veered off the road to avoid a crash.

The driver, police say, is facing several citations. They’re being treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Neighbors reacted to the chaos outside.

“It’s really shocking to see the car with all the airbags deployed, and to think somebody got out of that car,” said Hope Corbett, who ran into the blocked-off neighborhood after work Sunday.

She continued, “We’ve had quite a few kids racing and losing their lives over it. These guys are lucky. They need to slow down and be careful.”

Jean-Louis says they had to shut off the power to his home because of the crash.

He is also asking the city to look for his dog Koda, who ran away during the chaos.

Koda the Dog

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

