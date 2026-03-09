Bomb threat at Reading Stop & Shop determined not credible, authorities say

READING, Mass. — The Reading police department are investigating a bomb threat that was called into a supermarket on Monday afternoon.

According to authorities, at approximately 1:45 p.m., police received a call about a bomb threat at Stop & Shop, located at 25 Walkers Brook Drive.

Officials say they responded immediately and helped evacuate the store out of an abundance of caution.

Police and fire then established a perimeter around the building, then contacted the Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad for assistance in their investigation.

At around 3:15 p.m., authorities conducted a thorough search of the building and ensured there was not a bomb inside.

Police have now cleared the scene but continue to investigate the origin of the threatening call.

Reading police say similar threats were called into stores in the Boston area and are investigating possible connections between the calls.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

