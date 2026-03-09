Public urged to avoid busy part of Reading due to ongoing police activity

READING, Mass. — The public has been urged to avoid a busy part of Reading due to ongoing police activity on Monday afternoon.

There is currently an active police scene on Walkers Brook Drive, which is home to many businesses, including a Market Basket Stop & Shop, Jordan’s Furniture, and Home Depot.

“Residents and motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible until further notice to allow emergency personnel to work safely,” the Reading Police Department wrote in an announcement on social media. “We appreciate your cooperation and will provide updates when available.”

There were no additional details immediately available

Boston 25 News has a crew headed to the scene and is working to learn more.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

