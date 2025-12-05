Bodycam footage shows moment person trapped in car after a tree fell on it was rescued

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — Newly released bodycam footage showcases the moment first responders rescued a person trapped in their car after a tree fell on it in Framingham.

The incident occurred on Thursday night on the 200 block of Elm Street, when Framingham Police and Fire responded with Brewster EMS to reports of a car crushed under a tree.

Once on scene, crews found a crushed Audi sedan with a person inside.

Large tree falls on car in Framingham, prompting response from firefighters (FRAMINGHAM FIREFIGHTERS IAFF LOCAL 1652)

“Though the damage was immense, Framingham’s first responders proved once again why teamwork, communication, training, and experience are paramount in public safety,” Framingham police wrote. “Thanks to their professionalism and dedication, the Framingham Police, Fire, and Brewster EMS ensured the best outcome possible to what could have easily been a tragedy.”

According to the video, the person was transported to a Boston area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The road was blocked off for a period of time so crews could conduct cleanup, but it has since reopened following the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

