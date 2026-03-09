Bodycam: First responders save man trapped under car outside Mass. auto parts store after jack fails

WEBSTER, Mass. — Police bodycam video released on Monday captured the moment first responders frantically scrambled to save a man who became trapped and crushed beneath a car in the parking lot of an auto parts store in a Massachusetts town last month.

Officers and EMS personnel were called to the Advanced Auto Parts on East Main Street in Webster on the afternoon of Tuesday, Feb. 17, after receiving reports that a man had become trapped beneath a vehicle, according to the Webster Police Department.

When emergency crews arrived at the scene, they found a man pinned under a car that had fallen on him in the parking lot. Police say Officer Nicholas Caruso then rushed to retrieve a jack from inside the store in an effort to lift the vehicle off of him.

“Sir! Sir! Hey, it’s the police! Can you hear me?” Caruso is heard yelling in the video as he gets on the ground to check on the victim. “He hasn’t been responding. He’s unresponsive.”

The man’s upper body had been crushed, and he appeared unresponsive and not breathing, the department noted. He ultimately regained consciousness when first responders jacked up the car and pulled him to safety.

In a statement, the police department said, “This was a great response by all of Webster’s public safety team. This is yet another example of the collaboration displayed by the members who serve our community every day. We are fortunate to have such dedicated men and women serving and protecting our community."

The victim, whose name hasn’t been released, was rushed to UMass Memorial Health in Webster before being transferred to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester for additional treatment. His injuries were described as non-life-threatening.

An investigation revealed that the victim had been using his own jack to lift the vehicle to examine an issue underneath when the jack failed, causing the car to fall onto his chest, according to police.

