Webster authorities save man pinned under vehicle

WEBSTER, Mass. — Webster police, EMS, and fire saved a man pinned under a car back in February.

According to authorities on Tuesday, February 17, at approximately 3:43 p.m., officers assigned to the evening shift, along with Webster EMS and the Webster Fire Department, responded to Advanced Auto Parts on East Main Street for a report of a man trapped under a vehicle.

When they arrived, one of the officers retrieved a carjack from inside the store to lift the vehicle off the victim.

The victim’s upper body was crushed under the vehicle, according to police, and he appeared to be unresponsive and not breathing.

First responders were able to lift the car using the carjack, and officers then pulled the victim from underneath the vehicle, which is when he started breathing again.

Police quickly learned that the victim had allegedly used his own jack to lift the vehicle in the parking lot to examine an issue that appeared to be underneath it.

The jack then gave out, causing the vehicle to fall on the victim’s chest.

The man is expected to be okay and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

