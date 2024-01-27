Body recovered from water near New England Aquarium in Boston

BOSTON — A body has been recovered from the water near the New England Aquarium in Boston.

According to Boston police, the officer received a call for a body found in the water around 10:23 a.m. on Saturday.

Upon arrival, Boston Fire recovered a body from the water which was determined to be non-viable.

The age, gender, and race are unknown as of this time, Boston police said.

No additional information is available and the incident is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

