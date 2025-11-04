Body of missing woman last seen on Halloween found in SUV in Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass. — The body of a missing woman, who was last seen on Halloween, was found inside an SUV in Worcester, law enforcement announced Tuesday.

The woman, identified as 30-year-old Joanna Brown, was discovered dead in her gray Mitsubishi Outlander in the parking lot of Green Hill Towers at 27 Mount Vernon Street around 4 p.m. on Monday, according to the Worcester Police Department.

Brown was reported missing by her family on Sunday. She was last seen on Friday at the Bean Counter bakery on Grove Street, where she worked.

Brown left work early on Friday and did not show up for her shift the following day, according to her manager.

“She is part of our family. It’s heart-wrenching, and this makes me sick to my stomach,” Alice Lombardi, the owner of Bean Counter, told Boston 25 News. “It’s really difficult for us. We’re a family here.”

Additional facts and circumstances surrounding Brown’s death weren’t immediately available.

The Worcester District Attorney’s Office and members of the Worcester Police Detective Bureau are investigating Brown’s death.

BREAKING: Law enforcement source confirms Joanna Brown found deceased in her car recovered from Worcester apartment complex last night.

ME will determine cause of death. WPD investigating.

More later @Boston25 pic.twitter.com/QE3bQOGr3A — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) November 4, 2025

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

