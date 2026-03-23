Body of missing Holy Cross student recovered in Lake Hayward

HADDAM, Conn. — The body of a missing Holy Cross student who fell into the water from his canoe on Saturday was recovered from Lake Hayward in Connecticut on Monday afternoon.

The DEEP Environmental Conservation Police responded Saturday night to a report of a capsized canoe on Lake Hayward in Haddam.

Two males—one identified as 20-year-old Dominick Tocci and the other a fellow student—were in the canoe.

A nearby resident heard voices calling for help. Tocci’s friend was brought to shore by a Good Samaritan on a paddleboat. He was transported to a local hospital and later discharged.

A search was conducted but was terminated Sunday evening. Authorities will continue to look for Tocci on Monday morning.

“The College is aware of the difficult news that one of our students, Dominick Tocci ‘27, a junior political science major from Woodstock, Conn., is missing after a boating incident in Connecticut,” the college said in a statement.

“The safety and well-being of our students is our highest priority, and our hearts and prayers are with the student’s family, friends, and all members of our campus community during this time,” they continued.

Support from counselors and college chaplains will be made available to students, faculty, or any staff member who may need it at this time.

DEEP said they send their condolences to Dominick’s family and loved ones.

The incident is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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