Body exhumed at Mass. cemetery in one of New England’s longest unsolved murder cases

SWAMPSCOTT, Mass. — In a dramatic development in one of New England’s longest unsolved murder cases, authorities have exhumed the body of Henry Bedard, who was brutally killed more than 50 years ago.

The presence of Boston 25 News reporter Bob Ward was requested at Swampscott Cemetery on Wednesday morning, where the exhumation took place.

The State Medical Examiner’s Office, Essex District Attorney’s Office, Swampscott police, and Massachusetts State Police were at the scene as crews began the process around 9 a.m.

Henry Bedard's body exhumed

Bedard was murdered in December 1974, beaten to death with a baseball bat at the age of 15. Despite decades of investigation, no arrests have ever been made.

Investigators still have the bat and have resumed forensic testing on it. They’ve also launched a renewed outreach campaign, re-interviewing individuals who may have information from the time of the crime.

The exhumation is part of a broader effort to reexamine the case. Bedard’s remains will be transferred to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office for a full autopsy, requested by the DA’s office.

Henry Bedard

Earlier this year, Ward spoke with Bedard’s father, now in his 90s, who expressed hope that new evidence might finally bring answers before his time runs out.

Authorities are optimistic that modern forensic techniques and renewed public interest could help solve the case that has haunted Swampscott for half a century.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group