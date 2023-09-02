Boat club seeing an increase in interest from women

Boat clubs around Boston are seeing an increase in women.

There are 20 Freedom Boat Club locations across the Boston area.

Olivia Aswad is the regional Operation Manager at Fan Pier and fell in love with boating when she worked as a dock manager in Quincy.

Members of the boat club go on rides at different times of the day. “We have members that like to go out right at sunrise, go and get the first fish of the day. We have members that like to stroll in,” Aswad said.

Freedom Boat Club has more than 90,000 members and 35% of their members are women Aswad says the ladies think this is due to a rise in confidence.

“One of my favorite parts is being able to fuel them because it gives us an opportunity to drive the boat across the harbor,” said Ashley Kutzer the Dock Master at the Fan Pier Boat Club.

