Blizzard of ’26 buries Walpole under two feet of snow, bringing travel to a standstill

WALPOLE, Mass. — Monday’s blizzard has been a challenging storm even for plow drivers working around the clock to clear roads, parking lots, and driveways.

“It’s been miserable, we haven’t had this much snow in probably 10 years,” said Andrew Adams. “It’s heavy if you don’t stay on top of it like every 4-6 inches, you start to struggle a little bit, plus you can’t see.”

The visibility was the biggest issue as this blizzard dumped about two feet of snow in the Walpole area.

“You can’t see more than 50, 100 feet down the road,” said Victor Larin.

That snow continued to fall well into the night on Monday, with plows busy trying to keep up with it all.

“Like, we waited until three o’clock to come outside because I opened the door and tried to go outside and the snow was up against the door, so yeah, this is everything they said it was going to be,” said James Barker, who lives in Norwood.

Barker says it took more than 3 hours to shovel the snow from his driveway and roof.

“We had enough snow that we jumped off the roof, yes, I jumped off the roof in the middle of the snow, it was enough snow that you would not touch the ground,” said Barker.

Tires were spinning as many drivers got stuck, slipping, and sliding down Route 1.

Many drivers stopped by the Dunkin’ in Walpole for a much-needed break, with most other businesses closed for the day.

“But hey, I survived ’78, this is a piece of cake!” said Peter Betro. “Thank goodness for Dunkin donuts, though everything is closed.”

Many here say the Blizzard of ’26 will be another one for the books.

“I might buy a snowblower now after all this,” said Barker.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

