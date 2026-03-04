Blind and disabled residents call on Boston for equitable snow removal

BOSTON — Boston city council heard public testimony on Tuesday related to the city’s snow removal procedures.

In attendance was a large group of mobility advocates. Many said while they appreciate Boston’s snow removal efforts, they think the city can do better.

“We’re happy to report that this response to this last snow incident has been a huge improvement, however, many of the bike facilities remain clogged and unpassable. This really is an issue of equity,” Tiffany Cogell from Boston Cyclist Union said.

Since the storms, city councilors have introduced various snow-related proposals such as creating a snow strike force, exploring snow removal relief, and purchasing snow melters.

Advocates who testified at the hearing said they support those proposals but also want more to be done by keeping folks with disabilities in mind.

“I invite every city councilor, every mayor, Mayor Wu, and anybody else who wants to walk with me and Cassandra through the neighborhoods and we will show you what it’s really like to be a blind person,” Bill Taube said.

“We’re talking about having access to a clear sidewalk, curb cuts and when we advocate for these things, we’re not complaining, we are asking for our basic right to be respected every single time,” Cassandra Xavier said.

Councilor Ed Flynn will be providing a committee report on the hearing at the next city council meeting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

