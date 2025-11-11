Blame Game: Tampa airport takes swipe at Patriots on social media

TAMPA, FL — With the Sunshine State in the grips of wintry weather that even has residents on guard for falling iguanas, a Florida airport is choosing to cast blame towards some recent visitors from Foxboro.

“We have an idea of who to start with,” the Tampa International Airport posted on Facebook, alongside a photo of the New England Patriots’ team plane either arriving or departing the airport.

The Patriots beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 28-23 on Sunday for their seventh straight win.

TreVeyon Henderson had touchdown runs of 69 and 55 yards, Drake Maye threw two TD passes in the upset win at Raymond James Stadium.

Tampa dipped below 58 degrees on Monday and is expected to get colder as the night goes on, according to Boston 25 Meteorologist Tucker Antico.

In Florida, forecasters said wind chills could dip to the 30s this week. Whenever it gets that cold in the Sunshine State, many look to the trees: Iguanas, an invasive reptile species, have previously gone into a sort of suspended animation and fallen to the ground when temperatures dip below 40 degrees (4 C). They usually wake up with the sun’s warmth — although it is unclear whether any of the reptiles will tumble from the treetops this time.

