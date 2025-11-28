Black Friday shopping in full swing at Wrentham Outlets

Black Friday is in full swing at the Wrentham Village Premium Outlets.

Hundreds of shoppers started lining up outside of stores like Nike, lululemon, and Polo Ralph Lauren well before six Friday morning.

Some stores are offering anywhere from 50% to 70% discounts for Black Friday.

Stores will close at 9 p.m. Friday before opening again at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Police and staff are directing vehicles through the parking lot but expect heavy traffic leading up to the mall.

