Mass. — You have your list, you’ve checked it twice, and now you’re ready to hit up the Black Friday deals. But a consumer savings expert tells Boston 25 that not all sales are created equal, and you may save more by waiting to purchase some of your holiday gifts.

“We typically see a variety of discounts,” says Andrea Woroch. “Some better deals online, some better deals promoted in-store only.”

For children’s toys, Woroch says shoppers may find better deals closer to Christmas.

“Unless there’s this one select doorbuster deal for... the toy that you’re looking at, or you’re getting 20% off a popular toy that is likely to sell out, you’re better off waiting,” Woroch says. “The last two weeks leading up to Christmas is when we see a wider selection and bigger discounts on toys.”

She also recommends waiting until Cyber Monday for clothing and cosmetics.

“That’s when we see sitewide sales or retailers offering coupon codes that you can stack on top of their cyber deals to help you get a bigger discount,” Woroch says.

Electronics and tech are expected to have some of their best deals of the year on Black Friday, Woroch says.

“Focus on products that have plugs,” Woroch says. “Think personal gadgets. Some select TV deals, video gaming consoles, small kitchen gadgets, vacuums and beauty tools like hairdryers or curling irons.”

She also warns shoppers not to spend more simply to get a bigger discount or a freebie. While the temptation can be strong, it can also be a budget buster.

“Retailers know that people are attracted to that bigger discount, so [they’re] more likely to spend $100 to get the 20% off,” Woroch says. “But ultimately, it’s the same percentage discount.”

Finally, she says if you buy online from a big-box retailer or store in your town, consider curbside pickup to avoid paying for shipping.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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