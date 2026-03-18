Black bear spotted on Ring camera in Waltham

WALTHAM, Mass. — A black bear was spotted on a resident’s ring camera in Waltham.

The bear is seen in the video walking up the deck and standing on his hind legs to take a look at what’s on the table.

According to the state’s website, a bear will den between mid-November and early December and exit between early March and mid-April.

Bears that have accustomed and dependent on human-associated foods, such as bird seed, trash, and pet food, are likely to cause damage and become a nuisance.

Authorities recommend that removal of food sources and other attractants is key to preventing problems with bears.

The black bear population has been growing and extending eastward, according to the state’s website.

The office for the Waltham mayor said they were aware of the sightings and had seen photos.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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