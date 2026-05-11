Black bear relocated after being found near busy road in Shrewsbury

SHREWSBURY, Mass/ — A big black bear has been relocated after being spotted around a busy section of Shrewsbury on Sunday morning.

According to the Shrewsbury Fire Department, a passerby told officers that they saw a lone black bear crossing in front of Station 3 and into the woods.

A couple of hours later, a black bear was seen roaming 1000 Boston Tpke Plaza.

The bear was tranquilized on Walnut St. between Rt.9 and Rt.20.

He was loaded for transport with his body temperature kept cool with bags of ice.

Officials say the bear was young and recently separated from its mother.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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