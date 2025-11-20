Bill to form Harmony Commission takes step forward on Beacon Hill

The bill to examine Massachusetts’ child welfare system in honor of a murdered child has taken a major step forward on Beacon Hill on Thursday.

The Harmonyarmony Commission is named after 5-year-old Harmony Montgomery.

25 Investigates has followed this push since 2022.

Harmony was in the custody of the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families for years, before 2019 when a judge granted custody to Adam, a convicted felon with a history of violence.

He is now convicted of beating her to death later that year.

Her remains have never been found.

The Harmony Commission would investigate what went wrong in her case and make recommendations on how the legislature can ensure that a parent’s rights are appropriately balanced with a child’s best interests.

It was voted out of the Senate Rules Committee and onto Senate Ways and Means.

The house has not advanced this bill.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group