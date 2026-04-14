Big pig on the loose in Bridgewater

BRIDGEWATER, Mass. — Residents are on high alert this week as an unusually large pig has been wandering through town.

One viewer shared two videos with Boston 25. In one clip, you can see a person can be seen attempting to wrangle the runaway pig in the yard.

Dozens of comments have surfaced on social media joking around and trying to figure out who the pig belongs to.

One post says the pig was seen on High Street over the weekend.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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