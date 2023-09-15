The Big E is back: Everything you need to know about the fair, food and fun

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass — The Big E is back for the 2023 season.

The fan-favorite fair in West Springfield brings together all six New England states for two weeks of fun, food, and music!

Here’s everything you need to know for this year’s state fair:

What is the cost of admission?

The Big E offers a full season pass that you could purchase, which costs $70 for adults, and $35 for children ages 6-12 costs. If you purchase tickets at the gate, it costs $20 for adults, $12 for children 6-12, and children under 5 get in for free. To purchase tickets online, visit the link here.

What time do the gates and buildings open?

The gates open at 8:00 a.m. every day.

The Big E Bakery is open from 9:00 a.m. until 10:30 p.m.

The Buildings and Craft Common is open from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

The Avenue of States and Storrowton Village Museum & Shops is open from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

The New England Center is open from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

The Midway is open Sunday-Thursday, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m., and Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. – 11 p.m.

How much does parking cost?

On-site parking is available for $10 (cash only) in Lot 9. Motorcycles can park in Lot 9 for $5 (cash only).

Bicycles and Bird Scooters can park for Free at 915 Memorial Avenue. The Big E provides 580 handicapped accessible parking spaces on a first-come, first-served basis. The Gate 9A area is available for drop-off/pick-up of passengers and has a large canvas tent with benches for patrons.

Organizers for the 2023 fair recently announced that 65 new food items have been added to the menu, including Thanksgiving nachos, cannoli doughnuts, and Doritos gyros, among a slew of other mouthwatering options.

These new restaurants will be making their Big E debut:

Bacon Bomb -- Bacon-wrapped burger with BBQ sauce

Waffleicious -- Stuffed waffles on a stick with a variety of toppings

Dolly’s Honky Tonk -- Empanadas

Top The Crust -- Nashville hot chicken pizza, caramel apple snicker dessert pizza, milkshakes red velvet, cookies and cream

Luann’s Bakery -- Frosting shots, cookies, variety of cupcakes

Calabrese Market -- Popping kettle corn live

Ferrindino Maple -- Ferrindino maple bacon hot dog, maple cream sundae, maple cream latte

For a full list of fair food vendors, visit the link here.

The Big E also has dozens of events each day that change daily. To see the full view of events and performers, visit the link here.

For a map of the fairgrounds, visit the link here.

