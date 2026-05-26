Big Boston connections on USA World Cup roster

U.S men’s national team coach Mauricio Pochettino has named his 26-man roster for this summer’s FIFA World Cup.

The list contains three strong Boston area connections.

Arlington, Mass. native Miles Robinson is a central defender who will take part in his first World Cup. Though he now represents FC Cincinnati in Major League Soccer, he played youth soccer for the Boston Bolts from 2010 to 2014 and attended Arlington High School.

New England Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner will take part in his second World Cup. At the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Turner became the only American goalkeeper in modern soccer history to record two shutouts in the same tournament.

Fighting for the starting goalkeeper nod with Turner is Matt Freese, who is also taking part in his first World Cup. Freese, currently playing for New York City FC in MLS, represented the Harvard Crimson in 2017 and 2018.

Additional Boston area connections:

Defender Alex Freeman is the son of former NFL wide receiver Antonio Freeman, who won Super Bowl XXI with the Green Bay Packers over the New England Patriots, 35-21, in 1997. Matt Turner’s wife, Ashley, is also a former Patriots cheerleader. Turner is the third player in Revolution history called to a U.S. World Cup roster, joining midfielder Clint Dempsey (2006) and central defender Carlos Llamosa (2002). Robinson is the eighth Boston area native to represent the U.S. in the World Cup, going back to 1930. Others include: Mike Burns (Marlborough, Mass.; 1994 and 1999), brothers John and Ed Souza (Fall River, Mass.; 1934), Ed Czerkiewicz (West Warwick, RI; 1934), Billy Gonsalves (Portsmouth, RI; 1930), James Gentle (Brookline; 1930), and Bert Patenaude (Fall River; 1930)

To learn more about the area, the sport, and all of the upcoming World Cup games, visit bostonsoccerguide2026.com.

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