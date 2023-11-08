Bicyclist suffers serious injuries after being struck by vehicle in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Police investigating a serious crash involving a bicyclist in Cambridge Tuesday evening.

Officers responded to a motor vehicle crash in the area of 300 Mt. Auburn Street just after 5:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located a cyclist with life-threatening injuries, police said.

The driver stayed on the scene, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

