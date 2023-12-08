Bicyclist suffers life-threatening injuries after being struck by SUV in Quincy

QUINCY, Mass — Police are investigating a crash that left a bicyclist with life-threatening injuries after they were struck by an SUV in Quincy Thursday afternoon.

Quincy police officers responded to the Hobart Street and Taylor Street intersection around 3:03 p.m. for a report of a bicyclist struck.

Arriving emergency personnel found the 69-year-old man suffering from life-threatening injuries lying next to the motorized bike.

The victim was transported to Boston Medical Center by Brewster EMS. The driver of the involved 2019 Chevrolet Trax is an 81-year-old female from Quincy. She remained on scene and cooperated with the police.

This crash remains under investigation by the Quincy Police Collision Reconstruction Unit (CRU) and the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office. Anyone with any information about the crash is asked to contact Quincy Police at 617-745-5824.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group